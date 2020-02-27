A report has been released discussing the causes, prevention and treatment of parasites in canines. The report provides information about heartworms, ticks, fleas and more.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- A report has been released discussing the causes, prevention and treatment of parasites in canines. The report provides information about heartworms, ticks, fleas and more.

Cuddla, a website dedicated to providing information about dogs, has released a report in time for spring to help pet owners with dog parasite prevention and treatment.

The dog website released this report because in a few weeks dogs across the northern hemisphere will be targets of worms, fleas, ticks and more. This leading website specializes in providing up to date information about dogs. They cover everything from training to the specific needs of breeds, food, toys and more.

Dogs can suffer from different types of parasites that, if left unattended, can cause serious health problems for dogs. The report advises dog owners to take their pets to the vet. A vet can examine the dogs using simple tests that include fecal, hematological and, and blood smears.

This release gives detailed information about various parasites including heartworms, hookworms, ringworms, roundworms, tapeworms, whipworms, coccidia, giardia, and spirochetes. Other external parasites include fleas, ticks, lice, and mites.

Heartworms are the most common and live in the heart and pulmonary arteries. They are transmitted only from an infected mosquito’s bite, and they migrate throughout the body over about 6 months before finally coming to rest in the circulatory system.

This release gives the signs that your dog has worms. These include diarrhea, passing worm segments in poop, pot-bellied appearance, low energy, breathing problems, coughing, tiring easily or fainting, weight loss, vomiting, not wanting to eat, bleeding problems, bruising easily, blood blisters on the gums, pale gums or nose bleeds. The most common treatments for worms include tablets, powders, chews, pastes, and spot-on treatments.

Finally, the release includes information on handling all types of pests including ticks, fleas and more. Many practical tips are included as well as detailed instructions on issues such as removing ticks and preventing infestation by fleas.

