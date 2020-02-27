72 Sold Broward launched a revolutionary new website in the South Florida Real Estate market allowing home sellers to sell homes fast and for more money.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- Fort Lauderdale, Fl -- 72 Sold Broward launched a revolutionary new website in the South Florida Real Estate market allowing home sellers to sell homes fast and for more money.

72SoldBroward.com, a new website offering a revolutionary way to sell your Fort Lauderdale area home in 72-hours at full market value has just been launched and creating enormous buzz within the real estate sales community. Visit the website to find out what their cash buyers will pay for your home. This is a brand new way to sell your home without the pitfalls of listing with a traditional real estate agent.

More details can be found at https://72SoldBroward.com.

The newly launched program aims to provide South Florida home sellers, investors and investment companies with a unique and propriety way to sell their homes in a bidding war type situation and often for over asking price.

According to local representative Denis Collage with United Realty Group, "We are a group of agents that developed an amazing new way to sell homes in just 72 hours in an auction like environment. Instead of taking the weeks and months like it usually does in traditional real estate. Often our homes sell for more that the asking price. It's like nothing that's ever been done before."

Denis explains: “We found a way to identify virtually every single buyer for a home before we let them in the door. So instead of stringing it out over weeks and months, we identify the buyers for your home up front then we flood them through the home at the same time. We get buyers to bid against each other which drives up the price, very similar to the auction format. This is the time when buyers tend to perceive the house is worth more because it hasn’t been lingering on the market. And we give them a deadline to act, which creates urgency. The best part is we are getting sellers 7.1% to 8.8% over MLS average.”

A lot of home sellers are coming off a disappointing experience with traditional real estate where their home didn't sell. 72SoldBroward.com changes all of that.

With the newly launched website, 72 Sold Broward allows South Florida home sellers to sell their homes fast and usually for more money. This program is perfect for those selling by owner as home in this program often sell for more money covering the costs of the program.

Interested Fort Lauderdale area home sellers can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.