A rehab center based in Salt Lake City, Utah launches their inpatient and outpatient treatment programs to help patients deal with alcohol or drug abuse, dependence, or addiction.

Salt Lake City Drug Rehab launches their drug and alcohol treatment programs for people who are struggling with substance abuse, dependence, or addiction. The center offers both residential and outpatient programs.

For those who prefer to stay within the drug rehab facility’s premises for the duration of the treatment, the newly launched programs offer patients a healthy balance of intensive group, family, and individual counseling sessions. Conducted by some of Utah’s most compassionate and highly qualified therapists, the sessions are also intended to help patients deal with deep-seated pains and feelings.

Salt Lake City Drug Rehab presents residential patients with three different options for the treatment duration: 30, 60, and 90 days. By doing so, the residential treatment center (RTC) is better able to ensure patient’s physical separation from potential triggers that may have contributed in the use of alcohol, heroin, marijuana, opiate, suboxone, benzos, and methadone, among other substances.

For people who would rather commit to outpatient care, the drug and alcohol rehab center offers an intensive outpatient (IOP) program to accommodate patients who have been required to attend treatment for at least 9 hours per week. For those who need less, the center has a general outpatient (GOP) option, which includes one to three sessions, ranging from one to eight hours, per week.

Almost all of the rehab facility’s outpatient services are available only from Monday to Friday, allowing patients to have their weekends free for family activities, as well as for personal time so they can regroup.

An industry leader in Utah, Salt Lake City Drug Rehab helps ensures patients’ recovery by providing comprehensive drug and alcohol rehabilitative treatments that do not only focus on managing the symptoms of substance withdrawal, but also on addressing any underlying mental health issues. With their peaceful and healing environment, the center serves as a great alternative to hospitals in Utah.

