(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- Monmouth County, NJ -- A newly updated pest control service has been launched by Ozane Termite and Pest Control. They proudly serve Ocean County, Monmouth County and Long Beach Island in New Jersey.

Ozane Termite and Pest Control has launched an updated service for customers throughout the New Jersey area. They are known for providing the best pest control in Monmouth and Ocean County, and have over 95 years of combined experience.

More information can be found at: https://ozane.com

The site explains that Ozane provides customers with seasonal home pest control protection and cutting edge termite and pest control solutions.

With seasonal home protection, customers can get comprehensive protection for their home regardless of their pest control needs. It offers comprehensive defense against common household pests.

In addition to this, members signed up to the program receive spring, summer and fall treatments. This helps to ensure their property is safeguarded throughout the year.

A wide range of pests are covered as part of this program, from ants, bees and wasps through to carpenter bees, centipedes, clothes moths, mites, cockroaches, crickets, fleas, mice, rats, and more.

One of the main issues customers encounter is termites. Ozane provides completely green termite control service offerings to protect against them.

Customers can benefit from the Sentricon System with Always Active Technology. This was the winner of the Presidential Green Chemistry Award by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

One of the main benefits of this system is that it’s designed to eliminate the entire termite colony. What’s more, it does so in a way that’s easy to live with.

The team can also provide cutting edge solutions for mosquito control and bed bug control.

For mosquitos, they use a mist blower machine to reach the surfaces where mosquitos hang out. A comprehensive program is also offered for the elimination of bed bugs.

The company states: “For years, private home and business owners throughout Ocean County and Monmouth County have depended on our professional, courteous termite and pest control services and competitive prices to keep their homes, restaurants and businesses free of termites, ants, bed bogs, mosquitos, roaches, and more.”

