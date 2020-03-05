Some experts say that vitamin E revitalizes skin cells and even offers protection against oxidative stress.

(Newswire.net -- March 5, 2020) Orlando, FL -- While there are many skin care products found to be extremely helpful for many people, there are also those that carry along certain health risks.

According to skin care experts, there are creams, ointments, lotions, and cosmetics that are loaded with nasty, disease-triggering substances and chemicals.

Multiple studies have warned against a commonly-used preservative called parabens, which are used to prevent the growth of mold, fungus and parasites. Its exposure or use is actually linked with the increased risk of breast cancer in women and in men, testicular cancer.

Aside from parabens, health authorities also warn against phthalates, which is found usually in anything that misleadingly lists “fragrance” as an ingredient.

The US Centers for Disease Control carried out a study, and found that traces of phthalate were found in all of the subjects they analyzed.

There are other ingredients to watch out for, such as benzoyl peroxide, triclosan, resorcinol, and hydroquinone.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, triclosan works in killing bacteria. What is important to remember is that it can also kill the body’s good bacteria, which are beneficial for health.

It is undeniable that there is a myriad of skin care products available in the market today. However, it is important to remember that some nutrients are being scientifically studied due to their skin health benefits.

According to researchers, vitamin E along with its antioxidant agents aid in protecting the skin from the threats produced by environmental sources of oxidative damage.

These particularly include UV rays from the sun as well as air pollutants. Vitamin E is even popularly used in a variety of topical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic skin creams.

Some experts say that vitamin E revitalizes skin cells and even offers protection against oxidative stress.

A study was published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

In this research, it has been found vitamin E supplementation worked against sunburn, which actually causes oxidative stress. The researchers suggest this vitamin may aid in reducing the risk of UV-induced skin damage.

To experience its benefits, there is a myriad of food and beverages found to be excellent sources of vitamin E.

There are also helpful supplements like Divine Bounty Men’s Multivitamins, which is popularized by its high potency and purity.

It has vitamin A, C, D, E, K, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, folate, vitamin B12, biotin, pantothenic acid, calcium, phosphorous, iodine, magnesium, zinc, selenium, copper, manganese, chromium, and molybdenum.

It also has Men's Blend, Amino Acid & Enzyme Blend, Immune Blend, Brain Blend, and Heart Blend (amazon.com/Mens-Multivitamin-Containing-Multivitamins-Men/dp/B076MJBC7G).

