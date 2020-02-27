Epic Design Labs is showcasing its proven e-commerce strategies at the White Label Expo in Las Vegas from 26-27 February, where company owner, Kal Wiggins, is a featured speaker.

Epic Design Labs, a leading e-commerce digital agency, is utilizing this week’s White Label Expo to promote its proven customer-focused e-commerce strategies that drive business sales by converting website visitors into customers. The company specializes in e-commerce support, such as web design, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Facebook marketing and Conversion Rate Optimization.

More information can be found by visiting: https://epicdesignlabs.com/

Kal Wiggins, owner of Epic Design Labels, is a featured speaker at the event and will be giving a presentation on “E-commerce Growth - Private label vs Retail.” Kal’s presentation has been developed with businesses in mind and offers practical tips, insights and advice into how businesses can effectively market and sell their brands online.

“At a time when customers are increasingly shopping online, businesses need to be maximizing their digital branding and marketing efforts in a bid to convert website visitors into customers,” said a company spokesperson.

They continued, “we work with a range of organizations from e-commerce stores, local businesses to non-profits. Regardless of the industry, our perspective is the same, in order to achieve sales and growth goals, a streamlined e-commerce strategy must be put in place."

Exhibiting at the White Label Expo, one of e-commerce industry’s leading events, will enable Epic Design Labs to strengthen its ties with top representatives and establish new partnerships. The event, which attracts global leaders, aims to link up entrepreneurs, online sellers, retailers, distributors, e-commerce business owners and start-ups.

The proven results-driven solutions offered by Epic Design Labs keep the individual needs of the customer in mind. It offers a range of complementary e-commerce services in order to provide a fully integrated digital offering.

Visitors to the White Label Expo 2020 can visit Epic Design Labs at booth #122 from February 26th - 27th, at the Las Vegas Convention Centre. Kal Wiggins, a serial entrepreneur and business builder will be presenting on Wednesday 26th in Theatre 2 from 12.30 pm - 1 pm.

More information of the event can be viewed here: https://www.whitelabelexpo.com/speakers/kal-wiggins/