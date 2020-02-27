ModernCasual has expanded its range of services for clients interested in a men's luxury custom shoe, offering a variety of customization options and guaranteeing high standards of craftsman.

ModernCasual announced an updated range of services for customers interested in fully customized luxury men’s shoes

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- ModernCasual has expanded its range of services for clients interested in a men's luxury custom shoe, offering a variety of customization options and guaranteeing high standards of craftsmanship through its network of leading European manufacturers.

ModernCasual announced an updated range of services for customers interested in fully customized luxury men’s shoes. The company’s website features an easy to use 3D shoe configurator allowing anyone to customize over 14 shoe characteristics, including general style, height, color and patterns, and many others.

More details can be found at https://www.moderncasual.com.

The newly released services aim to provide a variety of shoe customization options for customers looking for a unique pair of luxury shoes. The company’s mission is to provide luxury men’s shoes made according to the highest standards of craftsmanship, but still preserving an accessible price point.

To facilitate the design and customization process, ModernCasual offers an accessible 3D online customization tool. The software allows customers to create a fully personalized shoe in the style and color that best meets their needs and preferences. The configurator can be found at https://www.moderncasual.com/pages/design.

ModernCasual has also designed a brief guide to help customers decide on which parts to customize. Site visitors can use the Anatomy of a Shoe guide for a better understanding of the basic structure of a shoe.

Modern Casual partners with leading European manufacturers to ensure that all shoes meet the highest levels of quality and craftsmanship. Each Modern Casual shoe is carefully hand made according to the specifications of each customer.

To ensure high standards of service quality and professionalism, Modern Casual offers a 100% money-back guarantee on all orders not manufactured to the customer’s specifications.

With the latest announcement, Modern Casual continues to expand its range of high-quality custom shoe design and manufacture services for customers throughout the world.

A company spokesperson said: “ModernCasual is a way to fuse technology and fashion in to the highest level of a custom shoes and accessories. The process is made possible by a 3D configurator web software that mocks up every available part option for a shoe.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.