(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- Galveston, TX -- Taste of the Strand in Galveston, Texas have launched specialized food tours focused on providing visitors to Galveston with an in-depth tour of local restaurants, shops and confectioners.

More information can be found by visiting: https://www.tasteofthestrand.com

The company offers a range of food tours focused on providing visitors to Galveston with guided visits to a variety of the best restaurants in the area. All tours are led by knowledgeable guides who are well-versed in the best places to eat in Galveston.

The food tour guide will take participants to numerous specially picked local restaurants that serve fresh ingredients, prepared daily. Restaurants included on the tours cover a variety of cuisines including Italian, Greek, American, seafood, and German.

Tours stop at wine bars, candy confectioners and local artisan shops as well, giving participants an in-depth look at the culture and cuisine available in Galveston.

The most popular tour is the Taste of the Strand Food Tour, where participants will travel as a group to various hotspots in the Strand District. This tour is especially good for those wanting a social experience and the chance to meet other tourists. These tours accommodate 16 people at a time, so the company urges interested participants to book their tour in advance.

The company also offers a private couple’s food tour, which accommodates one couple at a time for a private, romantic date night. For larger groups looking for the private tour experience, the company also offers exclusive private group tours. Private group tours can accommodate up to 22 people.

The company has received many positive reviews for their tours, including this online testimonial reading, “We had so much fun we lost track of time! Very worth the money and the time. The experience was unforgettable. Thank you.”

All tours last 4 hours and visit a variety of local hot spots. The tours are designed for tourists or cruise ship passengers who are just passing through and have limited time to spend on the island.

