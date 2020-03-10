A walk-in health clinic has been launched in Davenport IA. They invite anyone that needs medical attention to simply walk-in.

A walk-in urgent care health clinic has been launched in Davenport, Iowa. This new addition to the Quad Cities area provides medical care that is affordable, fast, professional, compassionate and convenient.

For further information see http://amanacareclinic.com

The launch of this Health Clinic in Davenport provides Walk-In service for anybody that needs medical treatment. Walk-in means an individual can simply show up when they need medical attention and not have to go through the process of setting an appointment.

The walk-in clinic is set up to be able to see patients when they need to be seen which usually means right away. Doctors and staff are on hand seven days a week. Clinic Hours are Mon - Fri 7:00 am - 7:00 pm and Sat & Sun 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. The website gives the real time waiting period for this Walk-In Health Clinic at the time of this writing as 35 minutes.

Less wait and faster service for the residents of Davenport allows them to get a medical problem handled quickly. They can walk-in get the care needed move on with their lives. There is no waiting endless hours as is common in a traditional emergency room. The walk-in clinic also provide a service that allows patients to reserve a reservation online instead of driving to the clinic.

This walk-in clinic provides fast and profession treatment for Abrasions, Back discomfort, Bites, Burns, Rashes, Pink eye, Eye symptoms, Impetigo, Cold symptoms, Sore throat, Fever, Cough, Cuts, Lacerations, Stitches, Wound follow-up, Wound recheck, Dressing change, Remove sutures, Diarrhea, Ear pain or infection, Fish hook removal, Fractured bone, Injury to foot, ankle, knee, hand, wrist, elbow, Joint pain, Muscle injury - pull, strain, sprain, Rash, Sinus pain or infection, Sunburn, Sports physicals, Urinary tract infection, Vaginal discharge, Full lab services, X-Rays and other minor health conditions.

The fully certified staff at Amana Care Clinic is the best available in Davenport for quickly diagnosing and treating a full range of patients with urgent care needs. Their excellence enables them to make full use of the facilities, from state-of-the-art procedure and exam rooms to the X-ray and laboratory equipment.

The launch of this neighborhood clinic meets the medical care needs of residents and businesses throughout Davenport and the Quad Cities area. There is no appointment ever needed, just walk right in and be seen by an expert compassionate provider. Their Facebook page may be visited at https://www.facebook.com/amanacareclinic

