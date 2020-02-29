Protection Bay the leading Stun Gun provider has launched its Stun Gun Collection for 2020. These non-lethal, defensive guns come in a wide array of styles for both men and women.

(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- Protection Bay the leading Stun Gun provider has launched its Stun Gun Collection for 2020. These non-lethal, defensive guns come in a wide array of styles for both men and women.

Protection Bay has launched its Stun Gun Collection for 2020. Their new collection of Stun Guns contains the latest technology and is ready for delivery. The company believes that everyone should have the ability to defend themselves when attacked and these Stun Guns provide one of the fastest and safest methods available today.

For more information see https://protectionbay.com/product-category/stun-guns

The launch of the 2020 Stun Gun collection provides a means for threatened individuals to defend themselves without lethal consequences. Unfortunately, in today's society, lethal action most often involves a civil lawsuit against the victim. A stun gun properly used can allow a victim to quickly escape an attacker and no one is permanently injured or killed.

The 2020 Collection of Stun Guns includes the Cell Phone, Flashlight/Stun Batons, Lil Guy, Lipstick, MultiGuard, Runt, Slider, Spike, Stun Bat, Stun Knife, Talon, Trigger, ZapZap, Badass Flashlight, BashLite 15,000,000 volt Stun Gun Flashlight, Camouflage BashLite 15,000,000 volt Stun Gun Flashlight, Cell Phone Stun Gun Rechargeable, Covert Stun Master 9,000,000 volt Stun Gun Flashlight, Gold Stun Gun Zoomable Flashlight, Hike ‘n Strike 950,000 Volts Stun Walking Cane, Lil Guy Stun Gun With Flashlight, MultiGuard Stun Gun Rechargeable With Alarm and Flashlight, and the Runt Rechargeable Stun Gun With Flashlight And Wrist Strap Disable Pin.

The company also carries holsters for some of the Stun Guns that include the Black Leatherette Holster for Li’L Guy Stun Gun and the Black Leatherette Holster for the RUNT Stun Gun,

A recent user of the BashLite 15,000,000 volt Stun Gun Flashlight wrote, “I was walking from my office out to the company warehouse one night. It's about 130 yards away. I felt like someone was there but wasn't sure. I had my Bashlite on and when I finally got to the warehouse door I was attacked by a burglar. I was able to simply land the Stun Gun on his thigh and he went down like a rock. I ran like crazy and called the police. Thanks, Protection Bay.”

The launch of the Stun Guns for 2020 provides safety for users when they have to be out for business or pleasure.

For further information see the above URL.