(Newswire.net -- March 6, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Pain is a popular consequence of having certain medical conditions, such as arthritis. While there are pharmaceutical drugs formulated to fight pain, there are also other options for individuals who want to resort to natural remedies.

Omega-3s are nature’s healing miracle in easing chronic pain. Omega-3s can be found in certain food types, such as tuna, salmon, sardines, and other types of fish. Since these healthy fats cannot be produced by the body naturally, they need to be consumed through food or supplementation.

Omega-3s are thought to reduce the intensity of pain and stiffness in the joint in cases of rheumatoid arthritis. They are also believed to be effective in easing pain caused by menstrual cramps and inflammatory bowel disease.

These healthy fats have a high potential to reduce inflammation within the body. This is thought to reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease.

In a research, it was found that participants who were treated with 1,200 to 2,400 mg of omega-3 supplements on a daily basis achieved significant improvements in their condition. They were able to decrease or eliminate their need of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in less than three months.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, inflammation can be lowered by taking two 3.5-ounce portions of fish oil on a weekly basis.

“The highest levels of omega-3s can be found in certain types of fish, such as mackerel, herring, lake trout, salmon, and sockeye salmon,” said VitaBreeze Supplements spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan.

For reducing arthritis pain, sufferers may turn to a Mediterranean diet, which places emphasis on the increase and constant consumption of fish, fruits, and vegetables plus little saturated fat.

While there are omega-3-rich fish available in the market, there are those who prefer to consume fish oil supplements. Many of the commercially available fish contain high levels of toxins, heavy metals, and environmental pollutants.

Consumers should choose fish oil supplements that have been processed with molecular distillation. This process works by eliminating or reducing substantial amounts of toxins from fish oil.

Thus, most of the competitive fish oil capsules are generally believed to be safe to use. One of the best things about using this natural remedy is that its consumption has long been believed to offer a range of health benefits.

There are even those who take fish oil supplements to increase their immunity against heart disease or ease symptoms of arthritis. Fish oil supplementation is the easiest and most effective way to take advantage of the therapeutic effects fish oil could potentially offer.

