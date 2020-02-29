ConvertLITE launched a new report on how using Artificial Intelligence (AI) referral automation can help businesses become more successful online.

(Newswire.net -- February 29, 2020) -- ConvertLITE launched a new report on how using Artificial Intelligence (AI) referral automation can help businesses become more successful online. An automated marketing system can help businesses generate ideal and profitable clients week after week.

More information can be found at https://convertlite.com

Digital marketing solutions with artificial intelligence are perfect for complementing sales and marketing teams. The newly launched report by ConvertLITE provides detailed information on how businesses and entrepreneurs can increase trust, credibility, conversions and sales using AI social proof automation.

Every business owner aims to get new leads and increase sales.While many businesses still resort to traditional marketing, it is no longer as effective as it used to be. Since the dawn of the Internet, customers can now search for products and services online before buying them.

According to the new report by ConvertLITE, AI can increase sales rates, opt ins, sign ups, list build and prospect conversions by an average of 17.4%. AI helps to customize offers while customers are exploring and buying, predicting what they are looking for, presenting more personalized referrals to them, and driving innovations on all sides.

ProveSource is a clever AI technology tool designed to help businesses increase their revenues with social proof. This new tool comes with a wide range of features, including live visitors count, page visits notification, informational notification, product purchase notification and fully localized notifications.

ConvertLITE explains that ProveSource is highly effective because it leverages the capability of people to promote products and services to each other. Essentially, it is like word of mouth marketing but done online.

According to ConvertLITE, "Whether you are a one man band, an established SME or a huge international corporate, you can benefit. Don’t forget. There are 1.5bn websites on the internet. 200m are active. Of those, under 1m have this technology. Get in NOW and compete."

