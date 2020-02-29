Independent funeral company Ivor Thomas Funerals Ltd updated its range humanist and non-religious funeral solutions for families in Llanedeyrn, Ely, Caerau, Grangetown, (Cardiff).

(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- Cardiff, UK -- Independent funeral company Ivor Thomas Funerals Ltd updated its range humanist and non-religious funeral solutions for families in Llanedeyrn, Ely, Caerau, Grangetown, (Cardiff) and the surrounding areas.

Ivor Thomas Funerals Ltd, an independent funeral company in Cardiff, Wales, announced the launch of a new range of humanist and non-religious funeral solutions for Llanedeyrn, Ely, Caerau, Grangetown, Riverside and areas across Cardiff. The company serves its local market with a high quality funeral service at an affordable price.

More information can be found at https://www.ivorthomasfunerals.co.uk

Each humanist funeral ceremony is unique and created to mark the life of the particular person that has died and the wishes of those who are remembering them. The newly launched range of humanist and non-religious funeral solutions at Ivor Thomas Funerals Ltd aim to help mourners express their sadness and offer their condolences to the family.

The need for a fitting way to remember a departed loved one and say goodbye is universal, even among the non-religious. A non-religious funeral just means a ceremony to honor the deceased that is not tied to the traditions, rituals, or beliefs of any particular religion.

At Ivor Thomas Funerals Ltd, the long-established funeral directors have a good understanding of the customs and traditions of many religious faiths, as well as the non-religious and humanist life-stance.

Ivor Thomas Funerals Ltd offers advice on all aspects of humanist ceremonies. The expert team is available to help families honor the life of their loved one in a way that will help them heal.

The independent funeral company supports ceremonies and memorials that are custom-crafted to each family's needs, choices, traditions, and budget so that their loved one’s wishes and life are honored and cherished.

A satisfied client said: "From the first time my family met Mark and Neil at their offices, we felt confident we had made the right choice for my mother's funeral. They provided a personal service with all the help and advice we needed. The pricing for the funeral was extremely competitive and the quality of everything was very high. Everything to do with the actual funeral was then handled impeccably and it all went very smoothly. I would highly recommend them to anyone."

Ivor Thomas Funerals Serve Many areas across Cardiff. Areas served in Cardiff North include Heath, Rhiwbina, Llanedeyrn, Cyncoed and Llanishen. Areas that Ivor Thomas Funerals serve in Cardiff West include Llandaff, Ely, Caerau, Whitchurch, Tongwynlais and Riverside. In Cardiff South the areas services include Gabalfa, Cathays, Grangetown and. In Cardiff East they serve Plasnewydd and Penylan.

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing https://www.ivorthomasfunerals.co.uk/pricing