A 2020 community commitment has been announced by Lexington Eye Clinic owner, Dr Gerald Stinson. He is known for his high quality service and commitment to the local community.

(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- A 2020 community commitment has been announced by Lexington Eye Clinic owner, Dr Gerald Stinson. He is known for his high quality service and commitment to the local community.

Dr Gerald Stinson, owner of Lexington Eye Care Clinic, has been a proud provider of optometry services and vision care products in the Lexington community since 2009. He wants to help you achieve and maintain clear vision for years to come. He is known for giving back to the local community, and has participated in the Lexington town clean up day along with other projects.

More information can be found at: https://lexingtoneyeclinic.com

Dr Gerald Stinson explains that he was first drawn to optometry because of his own dependence on glasses. His senior paper in high school was about the eye, and a later diagnosis as a glaucoma suspect led him to further study. He doesn’t specialize in any particular area of optometry but is a resource for disease management of conditions like glaucoma, dry eye, and macular degeneration.

Lexington Eye Care Clinic (LECC) has a small town office with southern hospitality. The team takes pride in getting to know each patient and offering them the best service.

Most of the staff members were born and raised in Holmes County. They work to build an environment where the bond between the doctor and patient can flourish.

Dr Gerald Stinson is a Holmes County Rotary member, and LECC participates in the City of Lexington’s spring festival. He also speaks at different town events as part of his commitment to giving back to the local community. In 2020, he aims to continue this process and serve the community in new and effective ways.

LECC is known for its high quality and comprehensive eye care services. They also offer in-demand lenses and frames for Lexington residents and the surrounding communities.

The team at LECC is committed to helping patients to get the best treatment. The process begins with comprehensive vision examinations. A wide array of conditions, diseases and problems can be treated once diagnosed, including glaucoma, dry eye, specialty contact lens fits, macular degeneration, pediatric vision, diabetic eye exams and health monitoring, and emergency eye care.

The clinic states: “In our mission to provide the best eye care services possible, our doctors use only the most advanced, state-of-the-art diagnostic technology and eye care products available. We are committed to educating our patients and providing personalized eye care services to the people of Lexington.”

Full details can be found on the URL above.