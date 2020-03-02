Hosted In Canada, a Calgary-based Canadian web hosting provider has launched new WordPress hosting packages for individuals and businesses.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) -- Hosted In Canada, a Calgary-based Canadian web hosting provider has launched new WordPress hosting packages for individuals and businesses. WP hosting services include robust security, daily backups, and 24/7/365 dedicated hosting support.

Canadian web hosting provider Hosted In Canada announced the launch of new WordPress hosting packages. The Calgary-based hosting service provider offers competitively priced WP hosting for individuals, brands, and enterprises.

Hosted in Canada, the leading provider of web services and domain names in Canada, announced the release of new expert WordPress Web Hosting services. The truly Canadian company welcomes clients from Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, St John's, Fredericton and the neighboring cities to learn more about their all Canadian focused web hosting solutions.

More information about Hosted In Canada is available at https://www.hostedincanada.com

The secure WordPress hosting service in Canada has launched three packages—WP Personal, WP Enhanced, and WP Enterprise. The enhanced and enterprise packages allow users to host an unlimited number of websites with free SSL certificates and a plugin pack.

The new Canadian WordPress hosting packages are backed by a 99.9 percent up time guarantee, one-click WP installation, cPanel controls, and free setup. All WP hosting includes access to 24/7/365 client support and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Hosted In Canada offers up to 30 GB of storage space and a free premium WordPress theme on purchases of their top-tier enterprise package. Web hosting provider Canada servers include server-side optimizations to improve loading speed and site performance. All WP hosting includes a lifetime free domain.

Security on all WordPress hosted websites includes secure intrusion detection systems, malware scanning, and web application firewalls to protect against malicious attacks. Canadian WordPress hosting is supported by a dedicated WP support team.

Additional WordPress add-on services include pay-per-click (PPC) and search engine optimization (SEO) services. Hosted In Canada also offers local marketing services, SiteLock, and a website builder tool.

For more information about Canada WP hosting service packages visit https://www.hostedincanada.com/wordpress-hosting-canada

According to a spokesperson for the Calgary WordPress hosting provider, "We are excited to launch three new WordPress hosting packages designed for small and medium businesses in Canada. We look forward to being the Canadian hosting provider of choice for influencers, brands, and businesses across the country."

Hosted In Canada is a full-service IT hosting provider based in Calgary, AB. The company offers customized data center services, email, managed services, shared, and dedicated hosting services for individuals and businesses.

For more information about affordable WordPress hosting in Canada, call 866-730-2040 or visit the URL above.