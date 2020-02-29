Experienced optometrist and digital marketing strategist Sara Sheets launched Booking Rx, a new online advertising and marketing system designed to help US optometrists.

Dr. Sara Sheets, an experienced optometrist and digital marketing expert, has launched her new Booking Rx strategy for optometrists interested in increasing their online marketing success. Using a series of proprietary lead generation, reputation marketing and advertising strategies, Sara is able to generate more patients for optometrists in their target areas.

The newly released system has been designed as a comprehensive online marketing solution designed to meet the needs of modern optometrists throughout the US.

The process begins with a thorough initial analysis of each client’s target audience, current marketing presence and future growth goals. Based on the results of the analysis, Sara creates a custom advertising strategy and multimedia marketing campaign.

The Booking Rx system includes fully managed online marketing, with solutions ranging from social media advertising to blog posting, video marketing and many others.

Using a custom landing page, Sara captures the lead information of prospective patients, including their name, e-mail and telephone.

The final result is the generation of more calls for each client.

Sara explains: “Your phone will start ringing with patients who are ready to book their appointments and are eager to meet you. Your practice will stand out from the noise, and above your competitors. Each month we'll provide a detailed report showing your practice's massive results online, number of leads generated, and greater foundation for success laid.”

By leveraging her partnership with expert brand journalists and leading multimedia networks, Sara is also able to create massive reputation marketing campaigns for her clients.

Optometrists working with Sara benefit from professional articles centered around their names and published on hundreds of high-authority platforms, as well as blog posting, custom podcasts and videos.

All services are centered around the needs and marketing goals of each optometrist, thus ensuring maximum efficiency and significant improvements in terms of marketing ROI.

