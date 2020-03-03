The Christian Rehab program announced the opening of facilities throughout California. They provide treatment for those suffering from alcoholism.

A Christian Drug and Alcohol Treatment program has launched locations throughout California including La Jolla. The Christian rehab program they provide is now available to those from suffering from alcoholism, substance abuse, and various behavioral disorders.

The launch of these Christian treatment centers provides an option for individuals that are caught in the trap of various addictions or mental illness issues. The Christian rehab centers cater to those individuals that have a Christian world view. This unique combination of Christian rehab and Christian faith provides a safe environment for those who are determined to move past their addictions.

The Christian treatment program provided by this center provides both inpatient Christian rehab as well as faith-based outpatient care. These Christian Rehab Centers treat treats alcoholism, cocaine addiction, crack addiction, crystal meth addiction, heroin rehab and more.

This Christian rehab program that the centers use helps their clients understand their faith and encourages them to keep God in the center of their lives. The goal is to help the individual no longer feel the need to turn to mind-altering substances.

Anyone who would like to discuss Christian Drug and Alcohol Treatment options and find a location in California may call one of their crisis response counselors. The counselors are highly trained in assisting addicts with personalized information that specifically caters to the caller.

This Christian treatment program serves individuals and families, as well as churches, managed care companies, and EAP’s, as well as accepts all major credit cards and insurances. The locations available in California to access Christian rehab include Dana Point, La Jolla, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Newport Coast, Orange County, San Diego, San Clemente, San Marcos, and Ladera Ranch.

These Christian rehab centers describe the main difference from other rehab facilities as the TLC (Tender Loving Care) factor. It includes finding the right treatment, using the healing power of God to help clients, and having dedicated and caring professionals who go the extra mile.

The launch of these Christian treatment centers in California is geared to bring help, hope, and health to thousands of addicts. Areas serviced by these Christian Rehab centers are shown in this link https://goo.gl/maps/VXhByLXk7Cjvbjz97

