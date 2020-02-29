Announcing the 8th Annual Gray Holiday Party benefiting The Harvey B. Gantt Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center is a museum for African American Arts and Culture.

Announcing the 8th Annual Gray Holiday Party benefiting The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture. The event took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information see https://www.thegrayholidayparty.com

This event was hosted by Herb and Felicia Gray. Over 1,000 individuals attended, including community leaders Mayor Vi Lyles, Congresswoman Alma Adams, and Mecklenburg County Commissioners Chairman George Dunlap.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture is an icon in Charlotte, NC named for Harvey Gantt. He was the city's first African-American mayor and the first African-American student at Clemson University.

Every year The Gray Holiday Party selects community influencers to be Honorary Hosts. Nolimit Larry the Host of Nolimit Larry & The Morning Maddhouse, Yandrick and Alane Paraison Star Couple of Reality TV Show, To Have and To Hold - Charlotte on OWN TV, Christine Sperow WBTV Anchor/Reporter, Vi Lyles Charlotte Mayor and special guest Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, NC-12 were the 2019 Honorary Hosts.

The Sponsors for The Gray Holiday Party for 2019 were CINE Enterprises, LLC, Ronn & Geraldine Broadway, Just One Bite, Gritz, Kim Ratliff, and Barbara Ratliff, Inky's Blessed Baubles and Accessories, Veronica Clemons, Gary and Pam Lewis, Kim Ratliff and Barbara Ratliff, Clinton and Ursula Douglas, Steve Styles, Garry Mobley, LaToya Evans, Giamar Gilchrist, Brandon Mcneil, LFG Group LLC, Eric Watson, Amanda Herbin, Lucious Taylor, The Grand Darrel J. Williams, and Hon. Karen Eady-Williams.

Numerous photos were taken at the event and may be seen by visiting the link to the website included in this release. Next year's event is being promoted now and all interested parties may register and/or sponsor the event at the website.

The 2020 event will be held on Saturday 12th at the Harvey B. Gantt Center at the Levine Center for the Arts on 551 South Tryon Street. The tickets are $60 for all individuals.

For further information see the above URL.