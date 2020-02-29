Ward Keller, the Northern Territory’s oldest law firm, is taking on new business and personal cases.

Northern Territory law firm Ward Keller has launched expert legal services for businesses and individuals. The firm has locations all around the Northern Territory and handles a wide range of legal cases from business banking and finance, to family law and personal injury cases.

More information can be found by visiting: https://www.wardkeller.com.au

Regardless of the type of case, the firm can guarantee their attorneys have experience handling it. The firm takes on business cases including banking and finance, building and construction, business and share transfers, commercial litigation, debt collection, and employment.

Other business services include environmental law, information technology, infrastructure and major projects, insurance, intellectual property, leasing and franchising, liquor licensing, migration, mining and resources, pastoral and agribusiness, property law, securities, and payroll tax.

Personal law services include conveyancing, criminal law, discrimination, employment, estate planning, family law, insurance, medical negligence, migration, motor vehicle accidents, personal injury and worker’s compensation claims.

The firm is made up of highly experienced lawyers with many years of experience practicing law in Australia. The attorneys know the ins and outs of the legal world and are happy to work with any business or individual who requires legal assistance of any kind.

Ward Keller is the Northern Territory’s oldest, most experienced law firm and the largest firm in the territories. The current formation of the firm began in November of 1963 when Richard Keller joined forces with Richard Charles Ward.

Though the firm known as Ward Keller was established in 1963, the roots of the firm extend even farther back, to 1910, when Ross Mallam first arrived in Darwin and laid its foundation.

The attorneys provide legal advice and services to business and people in Darwin, Alice Springs, Palmerston, Casuarina and surrounding areas. Interested parties can find more information and book a consultation at the link above.