A new range of dedicated proxy discount codes has been launched by Proxy Discount. Customers can find great deals on the Shifter site.

Proxy Discount has launched a new range of codes for the Shifter proxy network

(Newswire.net -- February 29, 2020) -- A new range of dedicated proxy discount codes has been launched by Proxy Discount. Customers can find great deals on the Shifter site.

Proxy Discount has launched a new range of codes for the Shifter proxy network, allowing customers to get great deals on their service. Shifter has been providing quality services since 2012, and is the web’s largest proxy network with a range of options for clients.

For more information please visit the website here: https://proxydiscount.com/store/shifter-coupon-codes/

Shifter offers backconnect proxies, dedicated http proxies, and shared http proxies. They come with 99% uptime guaranteed, and a super speed guarantee of 1 GBPS.

Alongside this, clients can benefit from unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. What’s more, they guarantee that proxies will work for the client’s purpose, or they offer a full money back guarantee.

Deals are available on all of the above-mentioned programs thanks to ProxyDiscount. These include options like getting 10% off the price to make it easier to get started. With these coupon codes, customers can make the right selection for their needs while saving more money.

It’s easy for anyone to use the codes when shopping for dedicated proxies. They just have to choose the option that’s right for them, then apply the code at checkout.

Shifter has been famous as one of the leaders in the proxy community since 2012. Since then it has grown and developed into one of the most popular options on the market.

Customers can get residential back-connected proxies, which rotate IP addresses each stable duration. This helps to protect a website, along with its data, and help in preventing an account getting banned. Dedicated and shared proxies are also available, with different prices available based on the amount of proxies being bought.

Private proxies are secure, offer IP addresses from multiple locations, and are extremely fast. Users will be able to operate without the risk of having their personal information compromised, giving them a higher level of security.

Those wishing to find out more can visit the website on the link provided above.