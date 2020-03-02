Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun announced that they are now offering professional real estate solutions for seniors looking to sell or buy property in Richmond Hill.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) -- Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun announced that they are now offering professional real estate solutions for seniors looking to sell or buy property in Richmond Hill, Toronto, and the surrounding areas.

Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun launched an updated range of professional real estate solutions for seniors interested in selling or buying property in Richmond Hill, Toronto, Aurora, Woodbridge, and the surrounding areas. Mitzy Dadoun is a real estate agent knowledgeable about the specialized needs of seniors.

More information can be found a http://www.smartseniorsrealty.com/real-estate-sales-for-seniors/

When seniors decide to sell or buy new property, there are some special considerations that not every realtor is familiar with. Mitzy Dadoun at Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage just launched an updated range of real estate services to help seniors downsize.

In most cases, seniors are downsizing their empty nest and trying to cut expenses to live on their fixed income.

With extensive experience in the real estate industry, the team at Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun are sure to find the best home to suit each client's needs, especially helping seniors buy a new home or sell their current one.

From downsizing and putting clients in touch with service providers to marketing and selling their home, the experienced agents can take care of each client's real estate needs.

Mitzy Dadoun has over 25 years of experience in Real Estate Lending, Appraisal, Mortgage Financing and Insurance. She is a Master Accredited Senior Agent, a Certified Professional Consultant on Aging, and an Elder Planning Counselor. Mitzy also holds a Diploma in Urban Affairs and Real estate, and has extensive training in mortgages, appraisals, and negotiating.

A satisfied client said: "I really lucked out on meeting Mitzy. She truly goes beyond the call of duty. She cares about her clients as if they were all family. She listed my house and had it sold within 3 days. 100% reliable. Always on call to answer questions and extremely proactive. After selling the house, she worked hard to find the perfect condo for my daughter. Would highly recommend her to anyone."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing http://www.smartseniorsrealty.com/images/landing/homeworth/index.asp and http://gtabesthomebuys.com