Aaron Pietila's North Star Insurance Services of Troy, MI announced the launch of a new cost-saving home insurance quote system. He offers cheap home insurance quotes near Troy, MI through a new SMART Bundle Quiz.

The new affordable home insurance quotes launched by leading homeowners insurance professional Aaron Pietila helps Troy residents find products that maximize coverage at the cheapest rates.

Homeowners in Troy who take the SMART Bundle quiz are eligible to receive a $25 gift card with their quote and save more money on their home insurance purchase. Aaron Pietila of North Star Insurance Services simplifies the process of finding homeowners insurance for single-family and multi-family units, apartments, and condominiums. He also offers mobile home insurance policies.

Michigan law does not mandate owning homeowner's insurance. However, mortgage lenders often require borrowers to carry homeowner's insurance for the property. Borrower-purchased home insurance is significantly cheaper than lender-paid insurance.

The Troy, MI home and auto insurance expert connects homeowners with policies for residential dwellings of any age, anywhere in the city. The $25 savings guarantee for Aaron Pietila's North Star Insurance Services of Troy is available to homeowners anywhere in the city and surrounding areas.

According to a spokesperson for the Metro Detroit home insurance professional, "The SMART Bundle quiz is a great way to earn a $25 gift card by getting an insurance quote and get big savings on home insurance. We pride ourselves on offering the cheapest homeowners insurance quotes in Troy."

A satisfied customer states, "Aaron is an absolute professional! Works efficiently to find the best options and keeps my premiums low."

Aaron Pietila of North Star Insurance Services is an insurance professional offering world-class home insurance, auto insurance, and life insurance products backed by industry-leading support. He is an alumnus of Michigan Tech University and has more than 7 years' experience in the insurance industry.

For more information about low-cost homeowners insurance in Troy, MI, call 248-653-0050 or visit the URL above.