(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) -- A new neuroscience and AI based course for personal development and growth has been launched. LearningToGo helps people to build confidence, achieve success in work, and design their dream life.

LearningToGo has launched a new range of science based thought training classes for personal development through neuroscience. Anyone can sign up by entering their details in the form provided, and begin the journey to their dream life.

More information can be found at: https://learningtogo.info

The courses will covert the practical application of neuroscience and AI, which have the power of changing people’s lives. LearningToGo helps clients to create the life and career they deserve through mastering their mind.

LearningToGo has an expert team that combines the latest, validated discoveries in the converging sciences of neuroscience and AI. They use these to employ a wide rage of tactics for improving cognitive function, happiness,and work-life success.

The company website explains that LearningToGo is a global leader in brain-based training and education. They provide cutting edge strategies and learning experiences to help clients change their life.

Clients can use the course and training to design their dream career, super-charge their business, and achieve professional success. It’s also a great way of improving their home life and relationships. Founder Margie Meacham is a leading author on the subject, and a global leader in the use of science to improve business and personal outcomes.

She can help course participants to tap into the true power of their brain. By unlocking this power, anyone can maximize learning and performance in a variety of fields. Participants will learn strategies to improve their general wellbeing, improve their relationships, and take control of their lives.

For those lacking in confidence or worried about their direction, it offers a range of benefits. Margie and the team can help participants to improve their self confidence, unlock their full potential, and design their ideal life.

They state: “Our network of partners brings the power of learning science to you, so you can build and maintain the life you deserve by maximizing personal relationships, increasing work performance, improving cognitive function, and building a healthy body and mind.”

Full details of the new course can be found on the URL above or by contacting margie@learningtogo.info.