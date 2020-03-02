Nutritional product and affiliate marketing business Euphoria from Washington State US, launched an Affiliate Rewards Program from MyDailyChoice.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) -- Nutritional product and affiliate marketing business Euphoria from Washington State US, launched an Affiliate Rewards Program from MyDailyChoice which includes training, online marketing systems, and ongoing support to start a successful online marketing business.

Nutritional products and affiliate marketing business Euphoria launched MyDailyChoice home-based online business opportunities with their Affiliate Rewards Program. Euphoria market a range of MyDailyChoice products including nutritional sprays, CBD products for humans and pets, essential oils and haircare products.

Euphoria states that often people want to create freedom in their lives but are restricted by debts, expenses, and a lack of skills, time and opportunities. With the launch of the Affiliate Rewards Program, MyDailyChoice believes that “success is a choice”, and to support that they have highly effective tools, marketing systems, websites, support groups and other resources.

The Affiliate Rewards Program offers participants a dynamic business opportunity which involves a lucrative compensation plan. With all the supports and tools in place, any motivated person can succeed in the business of marketing the MyDailyChoice products and home-based business opportunities.

One of the most popular range of products are the MyDailySprays nutritional sprays such as: PEAK with the highest grade deer antler velvet and antioxidants, the SHIELD for high pH therapy is a unique alkalinity spray, BOOST for more energy, SLEEP to maintain a healthy sleep cycle, TRIM for weight management support, and BRAIN for improved focus and memory.

With the launch of the Affiliates Rewards Program several MyDailyChoice online marketing systems and supports are provided to the affiliate so they can build their own profitable home business. These include a Starter Kit, Business App, Landing Pages, and Tracking Backoffice.

The Affiliates Rewards Program includes access to world-class training, member discounts on MyDailyChoice products, and the leverage of their “Done For You” Marketing System. When enrolling as an affiliate and purchasing a packaged product range (starting at $39), the affiliate receives cost-free: lead capture pages, marketing websites, customer websites, CRM system, and auto-responder emails.

