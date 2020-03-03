Josh Zwagil, CEO of MyDailyChoice.com has launched a partnership with his wife Jenna Zwagil the creator of Hempworx. They are offering a home-based business opportunity.

MyDailyChoice.com, a direct to consumer company, has launched an alliance with HempWorx. Josh and Jenna and Jenna are a husband and wife team that have joined forces and are now working together promoting this alliance. This home based opportunity is open to anyone interested in developing a home-based business.

The opening page of the MyDailyChoice.com challenges individuals to become the CEO of their lives. After one enters their name and email address a visitor is taken to a page that displays several categories including who we are, exciting products, how to get paid and getting started.

There is also a list of recent pre-enrollees and a section entitled Success Stories. The video available on Success stories explains how Josh and Jenna Zwagil have joined forces to market primarily HempWorx

MyDailyChoice is the marketing arm for HempWorx. HempWorx products are made from industrial hemp plants grown on American farms. Cannabidiol (CBD), a constituent that naturally occurs in industrial Hemp, is just one of over 85 cannabinoids that are identified in the cannabis plant. Oil is CO2 extracted resulting in a solvent-free, pure extract.

Products being marketed by MyDailyChoice include HempWorx Director Pack, HempWorx Executive Pack, Full Spectrum CBD Oil, THC-Free CBD Tinctures, Relief 30ml, Relief 50ml, Revive, CBD Pet Oil, CBD Dog Treats, CBD Bath Bombs, Hemp-Infused Coffee, Keto Coffee Creamer, CBD-Infused Fruit Gummies, HempWorx Hair Mask, HempWorx Hair Serum, Hand & Body Lotion, HempWorx Shampoo, HempWorx Conditioner, HempWorx Tote, HempWorx Magazine 10 Pack, and the HempWorx Coffee Mug Sets.

Under the tabs for the categories on the website, there are multiple videos that go into great detail about the alliance's products, compensation, and step by step instructions on joining the MyDailyChoice.com and marketing the HempWorx line.

During the launch of the alliance of these two dynamic companies, they are offering enrollment at no cost.

