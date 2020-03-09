In some studies, glucosamine has been able to demonstrate its ability to slow cartilage breakdown and initiate repair on damaged cartilage.

(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) Orlando, FL -- As the rates of osteoarthritis continue to skyrocket, more and more people carry huge misconceptions about this condition.

In the United States alone, there are around 31 million individuals with this disease. Due to its high prevalence, more and more researchers are carrying out studies to learn more about how this incurable condition can better be managed.

Experts say that it is vital to learn about the dusty old myths of this ailment, as misconceptions can negatively affect its management. One of these misconceptions is that OA is a normal part of aging.

While it is true that the risk of OA increases with age, not everyone ends up having it in old age. It is important to realize that this myth can be harmful as it would lead people to believe they are helpless with the condition.

Experts also warn against another misconception, which is the more the joints are used, the more they’ll hurt. It is worth realizing that physical activity has been found by studies to work wonders in easing pain and allowing the joints to be strong and flexible.

Cracking the knuckles can cause arthritis, and this is one misconception consumers should be warned against.

In dealing with this condition, it is vital to listen to a health care provider and resort to some proven techniques in taking better care of the joints.

There are ways theorized to work wonders in repairing cartilage damage and halting the progression of osteoarthritis. One is through the use of glucosamine, which has been found to be highly therapeutic for the joint cartilage.

In some studies, glucosamine has been able to demonstrate its ability to slow cartilage breakdown and initiate repair on damaged cartilage. This therapeutic ingredient has even been popularized for its remarkable ability to work as a safer alternative to pain relievers.

It is further worth mentioning that through glucosamine’s ability to preserve the joint structures, it has been found to enhance overall quality of life of OA sufferers.

It is wise to consider the use of top-quality formulas like VitaBreeze Glucosamine. It is not just known to be potent, but also has added joint care ingredients like 1500mg Glucosamine sulfate, 1000mg Chondroitin sulfate, 600mg MSM and 300mg Turmeric.

The anti-inflammatory effects of Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) may do more than just fight arthritis, but also other conditions.

Turmeric could also do more than just benefiting joint health, as it could fight diseases like Alzheimer’s, heart disease, and diabetes (http://amazon.com/Glucosamine-Chondroitin-Turmeric-Dietary-Supplement/dp/B00DUMO9X4).

