(Newswire.net -- March 9, 2020) Orlando, FL -- There are many people nowadays who suffer from inconveniences and symptoms of cognitive health issues. This is why experts strongly recommend resorting to some steps that could improve and protect brain health.

Scientists found that some brain-training games may be helpful in enhancing cognitive function.

Subjecting the brain to a workout may not only be achieved through resorting to brain-training games, but also in openness to experience, physical activity, curiosity, creativity, mindfulness meditation, physical activity, and getting enough sleep.

Some experts also recommend strongly to reduce chronic stress, which has long been associated with the onset of various diseases and disorders.

Researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) carried out a study.

They found that physical activity is helpful in maintaining brain health and cognition. The study has shown that certain hormones may enhance memory, and these are the same hormones of which levels increase during exercise.

Scientists carried out a study with the title "The Impact of Sustained Engagement on Cognitive Function in Older Adults: The Synapse Project.”

They found that individuals who are aging can stay sharp by learning new and demanding skills, and at the same time maintaining an engaged social network.

Enhancing cognitive skills can be made through the help of some natural remedies like milk thistle. This powerful healing natural ingredient has been found to work wonders inside the body to provide some significant health benefits.

Scientists carried out a study in 2015. In this research, it has been found milk thistle was able to work in increasing resistance to oxidative stress, which is one of the potential causes of Alzheimer’s disease.

Previous multiple studies have further shown that this natural remedy enhanced cognition and even treated degenerative diseases affecting the mind.

It is worth mentioning that this natural remedy has been traditionally used in cases of neurological conditions for thousands of years. This particularly includes Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers found this natural remedy contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which have neuroprotective effects. This means it could potentially aid in delaying or halting the decline in brain function you experience as one ages.

It is worth mentioning that in test-tube and animal studies, silymarin has been found to prevent oxidative damage to brain cells. This has been found helpful in preventing mental decline.

There are many other studies that show how helpful milk thistle is for brain health. This natural remedy is being widely used via supplementation, such as the use of Divine Bounty Milk Thistle (https://www.amazon.com/Milk-Thistle-Supplement-Standardized-Extract/dp/B01LWI4A51).

