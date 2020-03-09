While the availability of energy drinks is widespread, it is worth realizing that some digestive enzymes like amylase are known in the scientific community to be energy-boosting proteins.

In the United States, it has been found that 40 percent of the female population and nearly 60 percent of males are addicted to energy drinks.

These beverages are manufactured to provide energy as well as mental and physical stimulation. Its main ingredient is caffeine and another major component is taurine. While these drinks are helpful, it is worth realizing that intake of these beverages has been linked with side effects.

The Guardian reports a study from the World Health Organization states that energy drinks could cause public health problems. Some of the most popular energy drinks contain high levels of caffeine.

The scientific community raises the associated health risks linked with energy drinks. Experts strongly recommend resorting to the helpful measures in reducing the need to consume these beverages.

There are highly recommended foods to enhance energy levels and boost metabolism. These are carbohydrates and protein, such as peanuts, whole-wheat toast, oatmeal, and almond butter. Other highly recommended foods are carrots, broccoli, peppers, and lean meats.

Staying hydrated is another trick to improve energy levels.

A study at the University of Connecticut’s Human Performance Laboratory reveals that even slight dehydration affects energy levels.

In multiple research studies, amylase has been able to demonstrate its ability to target various aspects of health. This is why it continues to be a popular subject of research and is also widely resorted to nowadays via supplementation.

According to scientists, the body uses the primary sugar molecule called glucose for energy. This is why it is best to get glucose from healthy sources.

Amylase has been found to work in breaking down starch into maltose and isomaltose, which are two sugar units. In the absence of amylase, the body is unable to use high-starch foods for energy. Some of these high-starch foods are breads, grains, cereals, pasta, rice, beans, corn, potatoes and peas.

While more research studies are still being carried out to explore more of amylase’s healing goodness, its use is highly recommended.

