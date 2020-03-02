A digital marketing agency based in Preston, UK introduces their web design service aimed at helping businesses in the country gain more leads and customers.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) -- A digital marketing agency based in Preston, UK introduces their web design service aimed at helping businesses in the country gain more leads and customers by launching Google-compliant websites.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://seorocketmarketing.com

The newly launched service aims to help businesses land the first page of Google and other search engines. Unlike similar services whose main goal is to build a functional website, the company goes above and beyond and also makes sure that the websites they produce are able to rank well on search engines and to convert the site traffic they acquire into customers.

The company follows a long list of strict requirements to ensure that the websites will perform well. One such requirement is making sure that the website pages load fast enough not only to keep visitors engaged, but also to get the approval of Google’s ranking algorithms. Another factor they look at is the site’s security, making sure that they follow the proper protocols to be Google-compliant.

Keeping in mind the rising number of potential customers who are using their mobile phones and voice search to access information online, Rocket SEO also sees to it that the websites they design are mobile responsive and voice search ready. Also a Google ranking factor, being able to cater to varying mobile screen sizes boosts both the website’s user experience and the company’s web presence.

These requirements, among others, are the same topics that Mark Moran, Rocket SEO’s founder, teaches in his website design course. Mr. Moran also covers how to take a brand new domain, build a WordPress website, and rank on the first page of Google’s search results within weeks regardless of the business’ niche and competition level.

Businesses who are interested in Rocket SEO’s website design service and other digital marketing solutions may log on to the above website for more information. Alternatively, they may learn more about Mark Moran’s course through this link: https://wpress-site-speed-secrets.com