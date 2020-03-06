A San Juan Capistrano Beach CA Christian Drug and Alcohol Center has launched a PTSD program for those who have been traumatized and are seeking help. All clinicians can administer EMDR.

Christian Drug & Alcohol Treatment Centers has launched a PTSD program. This leading Christian rehab company is now specializing in PTSD and Trauma-Focused Therapy.

For more information see https://ptsdandtraumadrugrehab.com

Before the launch of the PTSD treatment program, all clinicians on the team received EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) training and certification in addition to other specialized education.

This Christian Drug Rehab Center offers a welcoming, gender-specific Christian Residential Center in Orange County. The facility sits at the base of San Juan Capistrano Beach and provides a tranquil and serene environment.

The PTSD residential rehab program features include On-site staff 24/7, Open, spacious common areas, Chef-prepared nutritious meals, Family-style, communal dining, Comfortable home-like atmosphere, Serene outdoor gathering spaces, Separate family therapy & group rooms, On-Site Doctor & Nursing Medical Providers, Recreational therapy: Exercise/Gym, Sports, Hiking, Therapy Room, Theater Room, Onsite exercise and workout facility, Private bathrooms, Multiple Beautiful Stunning Beachside Views and Nature at it's Best.

The PTSD treatment program has been customized to allow for a tailored approach that benefits individuals at the introduction of their journey. This location has been designed to enhance patient recovery and maximizes healing. Situated on 2 acres of lush landscape and surrounded by mature cottonwood trees, allows patients to quickly settle in with the serene surroundings.

The Christian Drug Rehab Center is a locally owned and operated facility. Upon arrival clients are greeted warm, friendly, and compassionate staff. They help PTSD clients walk you through the maze of insurance requirements. The medical intake and clinical intake process assess the degree of Christian treatment needed by each client.

All clients will be given a thorough biopsychosocial assessment so that a personalized plan can be agreed upon to ensure maximum results. The PTSD program is designed so that each client will have the best experience, and the latest evidence-based treatments available.

