(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) --

PinPoint Local @ Silicon Slopes expanded its services to provide web design and development, SEO and other solutions for local businesses in West Jordan and the surrounding areas.

PinPoint Local @ Silicon Slopes, a digital marketing agency based in Draper, Utah, announced that its high-quality web design and development, SEO and social media marketing solutions are now available for local businesses in West Jordan and the surrounding areas. The agency’s proactive approach offers a comprehensive service package designed to help any local business improve its online presence through effective digital marketing strategies.

The newly updated services are centered around creating high-quality business websites for West Jordan companies across sectors.

As a certified PinPoint Local franchise, the online marketing agency has access to the latest innovations in web design, SEO and other marketing services.

Its web design and development services include a comprehensive initial consultation to analyze the brand profile and particular marketing goals of each business client.

The experts at PinPoint Local then create a custom website based on pre-tested high-conversion templates. The websites are fully optimized for flawless display on multiple platforms, and the themes feature advanced SEO for improved Google ranking performance.

To ensure high standards of website availability and security, PinPoint Local @ Silicon Slopes offers premium website hosting on secured servers with 24/7 support.

Other available services include SEO, reputation management and social media marketing.

The Draper online marketing agency has also announced that it will continue to invest in the development of high-efficiency digital marketing strategies for small and medium-sized businesses.

The agency’s main goal is helping business owners streamline their marketing processes so they can focus exclusively on running their business.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “You have a business to run. Your time is valuable. We’re a full service digital marketing agency, built specifically to serve small business. Our website development and digital marketing services are optimized for your small business. Additionally, we are led by a deeply experienced business consultant, who will make sure any services we perform on your behalf are right for you.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as at https://www.facebook.com/PinPointLocalSiliconSlopes.