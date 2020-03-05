A new range of Bettendorf condos has been launched by Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa. They are located in the Pleasant Valley School District and offer great amenities.

(Newswire.net -- March 5, 2020) -- Bettendorf, IA -- A new range of Bettendorf condos has been launched by Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa. They are located in the Pleasant Valley School District and offer great amenities.

Youssi Custom Homes have launched a new collection of Condos in the Pleasant Valley School District, called The Condos at Forest Grove Crossing. The Quad Cities company is accredited with the BBB and prides itself on building semi-custom and estate homes.

As part of the new launch, a competition is available for condo buyers. Anyone buying one of the new condos can get a 3 day vacation to Las Vegas or Orlando just by purchasing.

There are a number of advantages to buying one of the Condos at Forest Grove Crossing. For families with young children, they will be pleased to discover that the properties are in the number one school district in Iowa.

The properties are also situated just one mile from the TBK Sports Complex. Other amenities, like grocery stores and the main shopping areas, are 1.5 miles away.

Condos are available with both two and three bedrooms, and each has a modern kitchen, multiple bathrooms, and two heated garages. This makes them ideal for anyone looking to create a garage conversion, or looking for a safe space to store their cars.

Furniture inside each condo is high quality, with American made Quaker style cabinets, and American made Cambria A-quart products in all the hard surface areas. Photos of the condos are available through the Youssi Custom Homes site, so potential buyers can get a better idea before they visit. They can also easily book a viewing to see the condos in person.

In today’s market, there are a number of benefits to living in a condo. They offer a low price and great value for the property, while also providing homeowners with reduced maintenance costs.

For many condo owners, the price of their property has increased more than traditional homes over the last few years. Anyone looking to buy a Bettendorf condo will find a range of great options with Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa.

