(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Staffordshire --

Award-winning comedians will have audiences rolling on the floor laughing at Staffordshire’s only dedicated comedy club from the 5 to the 7th of March.

Three brilliant comedians will be on the bill as well as resident compere Cokey Falkow, recently on Sick of It on Sky One with Karl Pilkington. The bill on Friday and Saturday is headlined by Sean Heydon, arguably the most televised illusionist in the UK. With experience spanning over two decades and already a multi-award winning entertainer, Heydon is widely recognised as ‘The Alternative Magician’.

Dan Nightingale and Dave Williams are also on the bill on both Friday and Saturday nights. Dan was named Best MC at the UK Comedy Awards 2015 and was nominated Best Act at the recent Midlands Comedy Awards 2016. He has also appeared on John Bishop’s Only Joking (Sky TV) and supported Ross Noble’s on his UK tour.

Dave Williams' Edinburgh Fringe show was described as “a fantastic solo Fringe debut” by The List. The character writing was described as having “shades of Alan Bennett” by the BBC

Thursday night the 5th of March Phil Reid supports Sean Heydon doing his Solo show. His unique creative take on traditional magic coupled with a natural ability to perform comedy is what sets him aside from his peers. Entertaining through comedy dusted with a little magic is Heydon’s forte.

Thursday, March 5th Phil Reid Sean Heydon Solo

Friday, March 6th Dan Nightingale Dave Williams Sean Heydon

Compere: Cokey Falkow

Saturday, March 7th Dan Nightingale Dave Williams Sean Heydon

Compere: Cokey Falkow

For Booking http://www.roflcomedy.com/tickets/4594672048

About ROFL Comedy Club ROFL brings the best in stand up comedy entertainment to Newcastle Under Lyme every week. The best comedians from across the country and around the world are live on stage at ROFL every Friday and Saturday. Each and every show features three headline level pro comedians as well as regular host Cokey Falkow.