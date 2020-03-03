Southern California Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders Medical Center Launched its new SleepTM services providing a convenient remote treatment program for patients experiencing sleep apnea.

Thousand Oaks, California based Southern California Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders Medical Center announced new SleepTM services for patients with a variety of sleep conditions. The medical center offers telemedicine sessions for patients experiencing sleep apnea, restless limb syndrome, chronic snoring and many other conditions.

More details can be found at https://sleepmd4u.com/sleeptm.

The newly announced services have been designed to provide a convenient and efficient alternative to in-office visits for patients anywhere in California.

Telemedicine is based on facilitating the patient-doctor interaction through a secured video portal. This offers HIPAA compliant confidentiality just like an in-office visit while allowing patients to interact with the doctor from the comfort of their home.

The clinic’s SleepTM services include a comprehensive initial consultation with Dr. Ronald A. Popper, a board certified sleep disorders specialist with more than 35 years of experience.

Patients benefit from a fully confidential live consultation with Dr. Popper through a high-security dedicated video platform. To better monitor their sleep habits, patients get access to a personal sleep diary integrated into the AASM SleepTM platform. Data can be entered manually or imported from wearable devices such as FitBit bracelets.

With the aid of various questionnaires, Dr. Popper is able to personalize treatment according to the specific goals of each individual, facilitating sustainable improvement in both sleep quality and duration.

The latest update is part of Dr. Popper’s commitment to providing high-quality sleep disorder treatments for individuals throughout California.

A satisfied patient said: “It is rare to find a doctor's office where you have a consistently good experience with each visit and call, from the front desk to the nurse, to the doctor and the sleep technician. Dr. Popper and his entire staff are extremely knowledgeable and experienced in their field. Over the course of my time as a patient here, they have run tests, asked good questions, remained patient with me, and ultimately diagnosed and successfully treated a lifelong issue.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://sleepmd4u.com/sleeptm .