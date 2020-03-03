Hope of The Valley Rescue Mission, a Los Angeles homeless services nonprofit announced Mi Casa LA, a Hispanic community concert to help the homeless in LA.

(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) -- Las Vegas, NV -- Hope of The Valley Rescue Mission, a Los Angeles homeless services nonprofit announced Mi Casa LA, a Hispanic community concert to help thhomeless in LA. The concert is scheduled for the 3rd of May, 2020 at Shepherd Church in Porter Ranch.

Mi Casa L.A. was established in 2018 as a direct response to the homeless crisis in Los Angeles with the goal of mobilizing the Spanish speaking community. Latinos, who make up over 50% of Los Angeles, are now leading the way in responding to one of the worst humanitarian crisis of our time, homelessness.

In 2018, the first annual Mi Casa L.A. concert raised more than $80,000. Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission used the funds generated from the concert to assist with the opening of three new shelters; a 38-bed shelter in Burbank for young adults 18-24, a 48-bed family shelter in the west San Fernando Valley and a 50-bed Cold Weather Shelter in the High Desert.

In 2019, the second annual Mi Casa LA Concert raised over $100,000 and the proceeds from that event were used to open a brand new 48-bed family shelter now called Casa de Vida.

In 2020, thousands of people are expected to once again attend the star-studded concert and raise much needed funds to open an 85-bed year round homeless shelter in North Hollywood.

When 28-year-old Evan Craft - born and raised in Southern California - watched his career as a bilingual singer/songwriter take off in Latin America, he started asking himself what he could do to help those most in need in his home town. “Mi Casa L.A. is one part of the solution to end homelessness by engaging people that love to serve others, are extremely gifted, and are an asset to society,” said Craft. “Our mission is to fight for our brothers and sisters in need of a food and shelter in our city of Angels by partnering with key donors and the Hispanic church, unloading its true potential to demonstrate its value to society.”

Evan’s passion for the homeless was influenced by his Father Ken Craft who is the Founder and CEO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a leading provider of housing and homeless services in the San Fernando Valley. Hope of the Valley is committed to preventing, reducing and eliminating hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering immediate assistance and long term solutions. As a faith-based organization, Hope of the Valley recognizes the importance or caring for the whole person, spirit, soul and body.

What: Mi Casa L.A. benefit concert

Who: Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, Evan Craft, Juan De Montreal,

BARAK, Rosie Rivera and Lowsan Melgar.

Where: Shepherd Church, Porter Ranch California.

When: Sunday, May 3, 2020 @6pm

Why: To raise more than $100,000 for homeless services.

Visuals: Photos and videos from Mi Casa L.A. 2020.

Upon request: Interview with Evan Craft, Ken Craft, and a tour of the services offered at Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission’s facilities.

About Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission: Hope of the Valley was founded in 2009 with a mission to provide Hope, Hot Meals, Housing, Health Care and Healing to the Hungry, Hurting and Homeless. In ten years, Hope of the Valley has become a leading provider of housing and homeless services in Southern California. More information @ http://www.hopeofthevalley.org

Contact:

Betty Meza

818-339-7528

betty@promeza.com