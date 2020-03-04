InvestoDemon has released an updated guide to investing retirement savings in an IRA with precious metals and cryptocurrencies.

InvestoDemon has updated its crypto precious metals retirement investment guide featuring palladium and platinum among its precious metal alternative assets and newer cryptocurrencies. The guide covers the structure of precious metal and crypto-based tax-advantaged individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and their benefits.

The updated diversified investment IRA strategy guide recommends that readers invest 5 to 10 percent of their savings into IRAs based on physical bullion and cryptocurrency. Precious metals and cryptos such as Bitcoin and Etherium do not follow traditional market indices, these special IRAs form an effective hedge against financial recessions and other economic downturns.

The InvestoDemon guide showcases gold and silver as precious metals that standard bullion accepted around the world and prized for their decorative and intrinsic value. InvestoDemon also features platinum and palladium as rarer precious metals that are mined much less than gold.

Global financial reporting in Fortune and The Economic Times identifies palladium as the most valuable of the precious metals because of its scarcity. Platinum is denser than gold and is priced by weight, making bullion a high-value, long-term investment.

InvestoDemon recommends purchasing precious metal and crypto IRAs from Regal Assets, the top-rated alternative assets financial services company in the US. The company's IRA solutions accept metals and crypto transfers from IRAs, simplified employee pension (SEP), Federal employee thrift savings plans (TSP), 401(k), and 403(b) plans.

According to a spokesperson for InvestoDemon, "Many of the world's wealthiest investors now have significant investments in precious metals and cryptocurrencies. We are pleased to recommend our guide as a definitive source of reliable information about investing in physical bullion coins, bars, or cryptocurrency."

InvestoDemon showcases IRA products from Regal Assets, America's leading alternative financial assets company featured on Bloomberg, Forbes, Inc500, and other major financial news outlets.

