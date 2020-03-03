New Jersey's long lasting dental practice Collingswood Dental Associates, proudly serving the community since 1947, has announced a change in management to a very capable Dr. J. Victor Duran.

New Jersey's long lasting dental practice Collingswood Dental Associates, has proudly served the community of South Jersey since 1947 when it was first founded. Just before the end of the 2019, they have announced a change in management to a very capable Dr. J. Victor Duran.

His full bio can be found here: http://www.collingswooddental.com/your-dentists-2/

He graduated in 2007 from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine among the top quarter of his class. Dr. Duran has a very rich background in both teaching and practicing dentistry, spending time in multiple regions of the country. In 2012 he joined the National Health Service Corps, which has been providing health care to underserved regions of the country since 1972. During that time he became an adjunct professor in the prestigious University of Michigan. After completing his commitment to the Corps, he joined a private practice in central Michigan which has consistently been voted the top in the region for the past ten years.

Dr. Duran has been a long standing member of the American Dental Association (ADA), and served as a legislative delegate for his district in the Michigan Dental Association (MDA), as well treasurer for the Saginaw Valley Dental Society. Upon his return to the East Coast he re-joined the New Jersey Dental Association (NJDA) and the local Southern New Jersey Dental Society.

Dr. J. Victor Duran aims to continue the tradition of success that both he and Collingswood Dental Associates has accomplished and enjoyed throughout the years. Collingswood Dental Associates has been specializing in family dentistry for over 70 years, with a staff that is dedicated to making sure the patients' experience always meets or exceeds their expectations. This goal is something that can only be expected to see improvements given the new doctor's background.

One of the strongest points that makes Dr. J. Victor Duran a perfect successor to the office is the ability to perform procedures in the most gentle, pain-free manner possible; a quality that has been made clear by the many patient testimonials over the years.

Testimonials are available on their website at http://www.collingswooddental.com

Collingswood Dental Associates accommodates all dental emergencies, performs examinations and cleanings, and all manner of preventative treatments. They offer anything from full-mouth restoration and cosmetic dentistry, to simple fillings and crowns. Each patient is taken care of professionally and in an extraordinarily gentle and pain-free way.

Interested parties can make an appointment by calling 856-854-5848.