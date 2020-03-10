Some experts say that daily intake of resveratrol may not just be good for the brain, but also overall health.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- According to researchers, a natural powerful remedy known as an antioxidant called resveratrol can cross the blood-brain barrier. It ends up protecting the brain as well as the nervous system.

Scientists from the Nutrition Research Center at Northunbria University in the U.K. conducted a study.

In this research, it has been found resveratrol noticeably increased blood flow to the brain. This suggests a considerable benefit to healthy brain function and neuroprotective effects.

Another study was conducted and published in the Journal of Agricultural Food Chemistry.

According to researchers, even a single infusion of resveratrol could elicit neuroprotective effects on cerebral neuronal loss and damage.

Interestingly, this led to increased free radical scavenging and cerebral blood elevation.

A new research tried to see resveratrol’s ability to identify and even change the structure of five different conformers of amyloid beta (Aβ).

It is worth mentioning this is the peptide associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

In previous research, resveratrol has been found to mimic calorie restriction. It even improved the maximum lifespan in various species, such as yeast, roundworms, mice, cold water fish, and fruit flies.

Scientists from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, spearheaded by Professor Peter M. Tessier conducted a study.

The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

It was found that resveratrol could neutralize the toxic effects of conformer proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Over decades, scientists have been conducting studies to explore more of how the brain can be protected. There are many techniques believed to be useful for brain health, and it includes a healthy diet.

There are researchers who strongly recommend the use of antioxidants like resveratrol. This amazingly therapeutic ingredient is actually gaining more and more attention due its’ amazing healing potentials.

Some experts say that daily intake of resveratrol may not just be good for the brain, but also overall health.

This powerful antioxidant has even been found to ward off a range of diseases, and this is why many are consuming supplements for preventive health purposes.

