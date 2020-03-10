More studies are actually still underway to learn more about the antidepressant effects of rhodiola.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, antidepressants are being widely used and have a high demand for due to the increasing prevalence of depression.

According to psychiatrist, depression is a serious condition that could turn life-threatening when not properly addressed at the right time.

It is important to understand that this condition is estimated to affect 21 percent of women and 12 percent of men in the U.S. at some point in their life.

Research studies have revealed that there are various factors that contribute to the onset of depression. These include hormone level changes, genetics, grief, stress, and some medical conditions.

It can happen pretty much to anyone, and there are many who are left undiagnosed. It is an excellent time to treat the condition at its earliest stage, which is when the symptoms are less severe.

When it develops, it leads to symptoms like the feelings of guilt, hopelessness, sadness, anger, and loss of interest in friends, family, and even the activities previously enjoyed.

It also affects the thoughts of sufferers, and this means they tend to have trouble concentrating, remembering, and making decisions. There are those who tend to be delusional especially when depression has already gotten severe.

Aside from antidepressants, it is worth considering the use of some natural remedies found to be potentially useful against the brain disorder.

Studies have shown that an adaptogen called rhodiola may help alleviate depression.

According to a 2009 study, it has been found that rhodiola is a potent inhibitor of monoamine oxidase A and B.

It is important to understand that when there is blockage in the activity of these two substances, there is no breakdown in neurotransmitters. Examples of these neurotransmitters are norepinephrine, serotonin, and dopamine.

When there are shortages of these chemicals, it could possibly result in depression. This is why it is essential to have more of them to enhance mood.

More studies are actually still underway to learn more about the antidepressant effects of rhodiola. However, it is worth mentioning that it is being widely used nowadays through supplementation.

The reason is that many clinical trials and research studies have revealed this natural healing ingredient helps in warding off a range of diseases and disorders.

