(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) -- Lake Arrowhead, CA -- Lake Arrowhead, California, digital marketing agency Kell Web Solutions, Inc. announced that it now accepts Bitcoin payment for its professional digital marketing services.

Digital marketing agency Kell Web Solutions, Inc. announced that it is now accepting payment in Bitcoin for web development, hosting and business consulting services. The Lake Arrowhead, California based company specializes in high quality web design, organic Google ranking SEO, and effective local SEO solutions.

The digital currency is booming as a method of payment and modernizing the money exchange. With the increased demand of digital currency for its clients, Kell Web Solutions, Inc. announced that it accepts Bitcoin payment for its digital marketing solutions.

Cryptocurrencies have now become a go-to payment solution in various industries. Paying in cryptocurrencies is easy, secure, and fast. In addition, it is a convenient payment for international transactions.

As digital currency is gaining momentum as a method of payment, Kell Web Solutions, Inc. is proud to be amongst many companies worldwide to accept Bitcoin.

The team at Kell Web Solutions, Inc. are experts at transforming each client's business idea into interactive web solutions. They offer full fledged web services from web design, development, SEO, and digital marketing that make their clients stand out from competition.

Kell Web Solutions, Inc. has extensive experience in the web development and hosting fields, and the digital team keep learning new skills each day that benefit their clients. They keep up to date with the latest technology and design trends so that clients always benefit from something that is fresh and functional.

A satisfied client said: “Kell Web Solutions has done an amazing job not only creating and hosting our website but they have been available for any questions that we have in editing our site. I am so pleased to have a service that is available and gives such great instruction that keeps me comfortable with doing all my updates when needed. Thank you Debbie and Gregg for being so accessible and so helpful in managing our site."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or they can call Gregg Kell to discuss their business needs and receive a quote.