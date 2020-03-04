Lake Arrowhead, California online marketing agency Profit Growth Builders announced the launch of its updated payment policy to accept Bitcoin payments.

(Newswire.net -- March 4, 2020) -- Lake Arrowhead, CA -- Lake Arrowhead, California online marketing agency Profit Growth Builders announced the launch of its updated payment policy to accept Bitcoin payments for all its marketing and business consulting services.

Profit Growth Builders, a digital marketing agency based in Lake Arrowhead, California, announced that it is now accepting Bitcoin payments for its professional online marketing and business consulting services. The company offers cutting-edge web design and hosting, business consulting, marketing strategy consulting and other services.

More details can be found at .CA Business Marketing Consultant Accepts Bitcoin

The recent announcement aims to bring the California online marketing agency in the increasing company of forward-looking businesses accepting crypto payments. Both Profit Growth Builders and its sister company Kell Web Solutions are now accepting Bitcoin as payment for their various online marketing and business consulting solutions.

One of the main reasons behind the agency’s new announcement is the fact that cryptocurrencies are useful to streamline international transactions.

A spokesperson for the company explained: “We can see that the internet has transformed the business environment and now a business can come from any part of the world with the same ease as it is in the case of business from local sources. International payments through established banking channels cost a lot and take a long time while payments through cryptocurrencies are instant and materialize at substantially lower costs.”

To mark the updated payment policy, the companies are offering free initial business and marketing strategy consultations with owner and founder Greg Kell. Sessions can be scheduled at 909 744 8985.

Profit Growth Builders offers professional web design services for local businesses in San Bernardino and the surrounding areas. The agency works closely with each client to create a high-quality modern website that offers the full functionality and accessibility required by each business.

Client businesses can also opt for high-security web hosting on premium servers, as well as web application development services. With the recent announcement, Profit Growth Builders continues to expand its range of high-quality solutions for local businesses in San Bernardino, Riverside and the surrounding areas.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.