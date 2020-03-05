Tucson Biological Wellness updated its range of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy treatment solutions for children with autism.

Tucson Biological Wellness, a wellness center in Tucson, Arizona, announced their new service supporting recent research suggesting that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy treatment can help children with autism. The center specializes in alternative health solutions for a wide range of medical conditions, including ADD/ADHD, Alzheimer’s and dementia, heart disease, Lyme disease, and many more.

More information can be found at https://tucsonbiologicalwellness.com/hyperbaric-oxygen-therapy

Hyberbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) might be a way of ensuring the most complete recovery possible from autism. The newly launched HBOT services at Tucson Biological Wellness aim to provide a noninvasive solution for children with autism.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a type of treatment in which a patient breathes 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. With HBOT, a person's lungs can take in up to two times more oxygen than they do when breathing at normal air pressure.

The increased oxygen is then picked up via the bloodstream and transported to damaged tissues to facilitate the healing process. As such, HBOT can be used to treat any condition that benefits from making extra oxygen available to the body’s tissues or the brain.

HBOT is generally considered to be a simple and effective way to provide substantial extra oxygen support when needed. This type therapy has helped improve cognitive and behavioral functions in people with autism by compensating for decreased blood flow in affected areas of the brain.

In addition, studies are showing that HBOT in people with autism leads to improved function of existing mitochondria cells, increased blood flow to the brain in areas where blood flow is depressed, repair of the blood-brain barrier, significant reduction of oxidative stress, and a reduction of swelling of inflamed tissues.

Tucson Biological Wellness is the first and only biological wellness facility serving the city of Tucson. The wellness center provides a variety of cutting edge wellness services ranging from hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, infrared sauna, and ozone therapy options such as HOCATT.

