(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) -- A new fibroblast training program has been launched, allowing anyone to become a plasma pen technician in one week. Then they can work from home part time, and there is no need for a salon.

Many people are tired of their 9 to 5 job and want something different from their lives. Whether that’s the freedom of working form home or the joy of helping others, a career change can create a powerful positive outlook.

Now, with the online fibroblast training, anyone can create an ideal home-based business offering beauty treatments that people love.

Fibroblast treatments are highly popular, and the niche is bigger than ever. That means that trained technicians have near unlimited earning potential.

It’s realistic to expect a potential salary of $350,000 per year part time, because each treatment averages around $700. That means with just two treatments carried out per week, technicians can earn $1,400 each week.

One of the main benefits of becoming a plasma pen specialist is that there is no salon needed. Beauty technicians can carry out treatments from their own home or inside the home of their clients.

The fibroblast procedure is quick and easy, and is non-invasive while helping patients to avoid surgery. It offers results as good, if not better, than invasive cosmetic surgery.

The simple and easy application of tiny plasma blasts encourages the layers of the skin to rejuvenate in a natural way. This ensures a quick healing period, and effective results.

A spokesperson states: “Compared to cosmetic surgery, the healing period for a fibroblast plasma pen procedure is exceptionally quick, from a few days to a few weeks, depending on procedure.”

“The results are almost immediate, after a short healing period, and are long lasting. Clients generally return every 3 years to boost their youthful looks, so you will get lots of repeat business!”

