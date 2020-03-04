A leading family dentist in Modesto, CA has expanded its service throughout the local area. They offer Invisalign braces, full service dentistry, and more.

Gill Family Dentistry, the Modesto based family dental specialist, has expanded its service throughout the local area. The team is now serving accepting patients from Riverbank, Salida, Ceres, Turlock, Oakdale, Sonora, Jamestown, Ripon and Escalon.

More information can be found at: https://gillfamilydentistry.com

The family dental specialist offers dental bridges, dental cleanings and exams, dental crowns, dental implants and dentures. In addition to this, they can offer pediatric dental services, root canal therapy, tooth colored dental fillings, cosmetic dentistry, cosmetic dental bonding, and Invisalign braces.

One of the things that sets the dental clinic apart from others in the area is that they provide a full range of treatments under one roof. That makes it great for families, as they offer comprehensive service with cutting edge equipment.

The focus on the clinic is putting the patient first, so they always get a friendly, personal service. Patients who are scared of going to the dentist are encouraged to get in touch, because the team strives to make it as approachable as possible.

A recent patient said: “Without a doubt one of the most gentle, thorough and kind dentist I have ever been to. He takes the time to show you then explain to you every procedure he does. Everyone of his staff members are always so sweet and friendly. You definitely feel very comforted by everyone at this Dentistry. I refer people to him all the time because I think he is the best around!”

One of the most popular services they offer is the Invisalign clear braces. These are ideal for children and teens, because they don’t have to deal with the traditional look and feel of metal braces.

Invisalign teeth aligners are invisible, so they don’t detract from their face or smile. They also have an added level of comfort, and allow the wearer to eat whatever they want with ease.

