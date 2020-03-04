Dr Robert Ray Nettles released his proprietary Stop and Regrow hair regrowth formula, the result of years of intensive research in the genetic and biochemical factors affecting hair loss.

Dr. Robert Ray Nettles, a medical doctor and clinical research scientist, announced the release of a new science-based hair regrowth formula. The result of Dr. Nettles extensive research in various fields, the formula includes nutrition, genetics and lab-driven recommendations personalized to the needs of each client.

The recent announcement comes after years of intensive research by Dr Nettles and his interdisciplinary research team, which includes scientists, pharmacists, stress management experts and nutritionists.

Dr. Nettles’ research concluded that hair loss is indicative of deeper biochemical imbalances related to both inherited genetic predispositions and less than optimal nutrition and lifestyle choices.

Using a technology called X-Ray Crystallography, Dr. Nettles was able to pinpoint the exact genetic bio-markers of hair loss in both men and women. He examined the specific enzymes that are affected by the genetic predisposition to hair loss, and used the data to identify the ingredients that could be effective in repairing those enzymes.

Dr. Nettles’ resulting hair regrowth treatment is based on a thorough initial assessment of each patient to determine their genetic profile along with nutritional and lifestyle factors affecting their health and hair growth. This extensive preliminary analysis, called the Biochemical Report Card, is used as the foundation for his Precision Hair Regrowth Program (PHRP) called Stop and Regrow, which is personalized according to the needs of each patient.

Dr. Nettles has already helped numerous patients experience healthy hair growth, as well as improve their overall health through positive nutrition and lifestyle changes.

A satisfied patient said: “I've been with Stop and Regrow about 10 months and couldn't be happier. I'm seeing regrowth of my hair, and Dr. Nettles and his staff are outstanding. They are always eager to assist with my questions about the process, and they’re truly experts in what they do. I have no reservations recommending them to anyone who has a problem with hair loss and only want to see them succeed in what I think is a game changer in the hair loss industry.”

