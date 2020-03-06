The Bible In Stories book collection has been relaunched. It’s ideal for parents wanting their children to learn biblical spirituality and traditional Christian moral values.

A collection of three high-quality books, called Bible In Stories, designed to encourage family devotional Bible reading time, has been relaunched. The illustrated stories help families and children to understand and remember more of the Bible by using 400 stories that teach and inspire.

Bible In Stories comes with 1,500+ full color memory pictures for readers to enjoy. There are also over 1,400 review and application questions, and 599 topics in the topical index so that searchers will find answers fast.

The volumes are available in easy to read print, making the stories more accessible to a wider audience. This also makes them great for kids to enjoy quality bible time with the rest of their family.

With Bible In Stories, customers get an accurate tool to help them find answers and better understand the Bible. It also help them to remember much more of it. Families can use the books to design their own family growth programs, while also understanding the bigger picture, the overall meta-narrative of the Bible.

There are a number of benefits for children reading the Bible at a young age. It teaches them important life lessons to strengthen them both mentally and spiritually as there are numerous lessons that can help to guide them both now and later on in life.

By placing an emphasis on the Bible in this way, the three volume set distinguishes itself from other story books. The shared reading activity will help to build strong bonds between the whole family. Bible reading is also a way of exposing children to other cultures and helping them to understand there are different ways of life.

Josh McDowell, the President of Josh McDowell Ministries, said: “In a time like this, when so much is coming at the family, our children and grandchildren need valuable resources and tools like the Bible In Stories set to find answers fast. This is the best resource I have ever seen for bringing the family back to the Bible and Biblical family devotions.”

