(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) -- Hull, UK -- Based in Hull, Pepperells Solicitors launched their conveyancing service to assist clients through the different phases of buying or selling a property.

Pepperells Solicitors launch their conveyancing service for property buyers or sellers in and around Hull. Through the service, the solicitors aim to provide assistance and legal advice during the transfer of property ownership or rights to another person.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.pepperells.com/conveyancing/

With the newly launched service, clients are able to unravel issues with the property or the contract terms early on in the buying or selling stage. For those who are buying a property, the solicitors are there to ensure that clients will get what they are paying for.

Pepperells Solicitors understands that buying or selling a property is not only time-consuming, but also stressful for clients. For this reason, they make sure to be as accommodating of their clients’ needs as possible. For one, they operate on Saturday mornings to meet with clients with restricted working hours. They also open at 7am during weekdays to allow clients to drop off documents before work.

For clients who are staying a considerable distance away from the firm’s Hull office, transactions may as well be carried out remotely. Providing one-to-one conveyancing, the solicitors at the firm maintain good working relationships with real estate agents, mortgage providers, and insurance brokers to ensure that they are able to provide adequate assistance to their clients.

Pepperells Solicitors are a dynamic and growing law firm composed of skilled and experienced lawyers who are focused on delivering a range of fast and cost-effective legal services. Originally founded by Stewart Pepperell over 25 years ago, the law firm incorporated Ivesons Solicitors in 2009 and Myer Wolff Solicitors in 2014, both of which have been previously serving Hull for several decades.

Aside from conveyancing, Pepperells Solicitors are able to deal with an extensive range of other legal areas, including criminal defence, immigration services, family law, wills, tax and probate, claims, criminal injury, injunctions, employment law, insurance law, intellectual property rights, and licensing.

Interested parties may log on to the aforementioned website to know more about conveyancing and the other legal services that the law firm provides. Alternatively, they may contact the firm’s Hull office through this link: https://www.pepperells.com/the-hull-office