(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Staggering statistics reveal that osteoarthritis affects over 31 million individuals in the United States. This degenerative condition of the joints reduces not just the mobility of sufferers, but also their overall quality of life.

According to experts, this wear-and-tear arthritis is characterized by the breakdown of the cartilage. When this happens, it leads to stiffness, pain, and swelling.

It is worth realizing that symptoms can actually range from mild irritation to excruciating pain. In the morning pain is usually worse and gets better during the day. It is also important to realize that this condition causes physical limitations, buckling, and weakness.

Today, many turn to the use of medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). These are medications that help reduce pain levels temporarily. There are prescription NSAIDs and there are also ones that can be purchased over-the-counter.

It is important to keep in mind that while these medications are useful, their use is also associated with side effects. There have been studies revealing that NSAIDs use is linked with the increased risk of stroke and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Experts say that aside from using these medications, there are safer alternatives that studies have found to be helpful for individuals with OA.

Individuals who are looking for some proven all-natural remedies for joint pain may consider what glucosamine can offer.

According to researchers, glucosamine supplementation has been shown to increase the amount of cartilage and fluid in the joints. What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also works wonders in decreasing the rate of decline in these substances, and this results in pain relief as well as enhanced joint health.

Glucosamine is often paired with another arthritis-fighting ingredient called chondroitin. These healing substances have been widely studied due to their remarkable healing potentials. The use of glucosamine has been found to not just repair joint cartilage health, but also aid in preserving joint structures.

When it comes to choosing the right source of this natural remedy, it is wise to consider the use of VitaBreeze Glucosamine. This amazing formula is equipped with 1500mg Glucosamine sulfate, 1000mg Chondroitin sulfate, 600mg MSM and 300mg Turmeric.

Therapeutic ingredients like Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) offer various benefits including speed recovery after exercise.

It is worth noting that the turmeric this formula contains has antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

VitaBreeze Glucosamine may be an excellent choice for individuals who want to benefit from the OA-fighting effects of these natural remedies (https://www.amazon.com/Glucosamine-Chondroitin-Turmeric-Dietary-Supplement/dp/B00DUMO9X4).

