Studies have shown magnesium may be helpful in reducing premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. These particularly include cramps, irritability, bloating, and general fatigue.

(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Premenstrual syndrome symptoms can be difficult to deal with. They can range from mild to intense, and may even control a woman’s day.

Health authorities warn that symptoms often recur in a predictable pattern. These symptoms include tension, anxiety, depressed mood, crying spells, mood swings, irritability, food cravings, appetite changes, and trouble falling asleep.

It is important to note that there are women who suffer from disabling symptoms each month. The good news that in most cases, they disappear in a matter of days.

There are women who struggle from changes in libido, social withdrawal, poor concentration, headache, fatigue, joint pain, and abdominal bloating. PMS may also result in acne flareups, constipation, and weight gain linked with fluid retention.

A form of PMS called premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is considered to produce some disabling symptoms.

It produces mood swings, anger, anxiety, depression, feeling overwhelmed, difficulty concentrating, irritability and tension.

There are many women who automatically resort to the use of medications in alleviating PMS symptoms. However, it is important to understand that there are minerals like magnesium found to be helpful in PMS.

Multiple previous studies have shown that magnesium may help. This macromineral continues to gain increasing attention from scientists and researchers due to its remarkable healing potentials.

According to scientists, magnesium plays quite a number of roles for overall health. This is why its deficiency is something health experts strongly warn against. When the body is deficient in this mineral, it could experience some symptoms and may even be susceptible to certain ailments.

Studies have shown magnesium may be helpful in reducing premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. These particularly include cramps, irritability, bloating, and general fatigue.

A study of women who were 24 to 39 years of age was carried out. It was found that 2-month magnesium supplementation, which also meant two menstrual cycles, led to a reduction in mood changes.

There was also a two-cycle study that showed decreases in fluid retention, weight gain, and breast tenderness among subjects who consumed 200 mg of magnesium daily.

Supplements like Divine Bounty Magnesium Citrate may be helpful in delivering the macromineral’s healing goodness.

This formula has long been gaining increasing attention and trust from consumers due to its impressive ability to deliver magnesium’s healing goodness.

It is even equipped with citric acid, which can work quite well in enhancing the delivery of magnesium inside the body. This means that intake of every capsule can aid in delivering the healing goodness of this mineral (https://www.amazon.com/Divine-Bounty-Magnesium-Citrate-Supplement/dp/B01LYWPNY6).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.