(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) Orlando, FL -- For decades, scientists have been investigating into the therapeutic benefits of exercise. These include its ability to keep the brain protected against diseases like dementia.

In the USA, there are roughly 5.3 million individuals with Alzheimer’s disease. Approximately 5.1 million of them are found to be 65 years old and above.

It is worth mentioning that worldwide, there are about 46.8 million individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. This condition dominates the elderly population, and is the sixth top cause of death in the U.S.

According to the new 2018 Physical Activity-Guidelines for Americans, some physical activity is better than none.

However, achieving greater than 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous (MV) physical activity every week is recommended for substantial health benefits.

A research study was carried out involving data from the Framingham Heart Study. The investigators of this research have found that every additional hour spent in light-intensity physical activity equated to roughly 1.1 years less brain aging.

The researchers say that incremental physical activity, even at light intensity, is linked with larger brain volume and healthy brain aging.

Scientific evidence further suggests that engaging in physical activity regularly may aid in the prevention of cognitive decline and dementia.

Through decades, researchers have been carrying out studies to explore more about dementia. It is interesting to note that in some studies, it has been found the use of nutrients like B vitamins may help.

According to a research study, large doses of B vitamins aid in decreasing the rate of brain shrinkage by half. This study involved elderly individuals with memory problems. What makes the use of these vitamins all the more beneficial is that they could also delay the progression of dementia.

Scientists carried out a clinical trial in England that lasted for two years. In this research, it has been found that the use of certain B vitamins delayed mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

It is worth noting that MCI pertains to a condition considered to be a major risk factor for Alzheimer disease and other forms of dementia. The nutrients used in this research were B-6, B-12 and folic acid.

According to Dr. Gustavo C. Román, patients who already exhibit signs of dementia and test positive for high levels of homocysteine are more likely to respond well to the large doses of B vitamins.

Dr. Román is a medical director of the Alzheimer & Dementia Center at the Methodist Neurological Institute in Houston.

Individuals who want to benefit from the dementia-fighting effects of these nutrients may take into account the use of Divine Bounty Vitamin B Complex.

It contains Choline, Pantothenic acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Niacin, Riboflavin, Thiamin, and vitamin B6 (http://www.amazon.com/dp/B07414752B).

